REAL (REAL) Hits One Day Volume of $282,110.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00107349 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

