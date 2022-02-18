Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.90. 22,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,441. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

