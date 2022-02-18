Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,015. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

