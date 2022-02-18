Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$39.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

SU traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.25. 3,778,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

