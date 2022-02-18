Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$182.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

NYSE CM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.02. 15,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

