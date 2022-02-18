Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 7,735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

