Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $577.36. 46,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $610.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

