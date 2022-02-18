Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.69. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.