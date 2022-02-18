Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.46. 199,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

