Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

