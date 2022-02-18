Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

