CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,834. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

