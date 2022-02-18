CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,834. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
