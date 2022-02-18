Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

CPS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

