Umbrella Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $527,598.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00125710 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

