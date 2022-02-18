Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

NYSE:MATX traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. 31,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90. Matson has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $101.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Matson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock worth $1,059,973 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Matson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.