Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $131.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $155.60 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $440.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $493.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $598.28 million, with estimates ranging from $553.14 million to $632.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,194. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -204.52 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

