Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $45.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.82) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

