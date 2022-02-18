Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 4,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

