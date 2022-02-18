One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OSS stock remained flat at $$4.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,338. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

