Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.88. 31,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.