Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,473. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.