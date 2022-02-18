United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

