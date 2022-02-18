Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

