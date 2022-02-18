Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Declines By 23.2%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HBP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

