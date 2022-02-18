Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.53. 2,885,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.93.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

