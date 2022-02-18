MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

MTY stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.88. 90,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.16. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.52 and a 52 week high of C$72.10.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

