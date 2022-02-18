MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.
MTY stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.88. 90,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.16. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.52 and a 52 week high of C$72.10.
About MTY Food Group
Recommended Stories
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.