Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

ROST traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 57,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.