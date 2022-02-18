PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $26.32. 569,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,365. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

