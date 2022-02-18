Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.