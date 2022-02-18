Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.52. 40,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

