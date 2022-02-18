Critical Survey: Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) & Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Penn National Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.33 billion N/A -$1.12 billion N/A N/A Penn National Gaming $3.58 billion 2.27 -$669.50 million $2.31 20.78

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Penn National Gaming 7.22% 13.64% 2.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Penn National Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn National Gaming 0 7 12 0 2.63

Penn National Gaming has a consensus price target of $72.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.97%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Great Eagle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor. The South segment operates properties including 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, and Boomtown Biloxi. The West segment includes Ameristar Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, and M Resort. The Midwest segment consists of properties including Ameristar Council Bluffs, Argosy Casino Alton, and Argosy Casino Riverside. The Other segment manages properties including Freehold Raceway, Retama Park Racetrack, and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club. The company was founded by Peter M. Carlino in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

