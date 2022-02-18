Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

