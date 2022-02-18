Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $70.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

