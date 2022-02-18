Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 14,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centene by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

