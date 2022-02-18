Vestcor Inc Sells 1,847 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 115,951 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.79 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

