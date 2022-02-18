Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.64 and last traded at $250.51. Approximately 4,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

