Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.64 and last traded at $250.51. Approximately 4,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.22.
Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dillard’s (DDS)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.