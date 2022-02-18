Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

