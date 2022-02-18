IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IES by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in IES by 0.7% during the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IES by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IESC traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $44.09. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. IES has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

