IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $$24.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

