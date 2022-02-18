Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $692.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,384. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.