Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 46,521 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 115.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,521 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $188.42. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

