Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

