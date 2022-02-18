Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,034,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

