Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

NYSE:CNHI remained flat at $$15.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,605. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

