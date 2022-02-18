Stony Point Capital LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stony Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.28. The stock had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.