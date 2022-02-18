Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,075. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

