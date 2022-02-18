Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,075. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.