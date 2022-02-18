National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,826 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

HD stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.