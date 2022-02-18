BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.73.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

