Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$162.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.40. 48,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 146.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 63,640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

