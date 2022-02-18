Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$162.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.40. 48,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 146.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 63,640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
