MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

